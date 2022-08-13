PNP: Over P87 million worth of illegal drugs seized in Cubao, QC

2 arrested

(Eagle News)–Over P87 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in an anti-illegal drugs operation in Quezon City, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, the P87.9 million worth of shabu, kush, dried marijuana, cocaine and ecstasy were seized in the operation in Cubao on Wednesday, Aug. 10, that also led to the arrest of Riza Bilbao,25, and Alvin Rapinian.

No additional details were provided on the operation.

The PNP said the arrested suspects are facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

“The fight against illegal drugs may be complicated but with competence and dedication, the PNP will remain a strong force to counter this social menace,” PNP Chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said.