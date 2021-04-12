PNP: Over P81 million worth of illegal drugs seized in separate ops in Pasay, Parañaque

PNP says 3 suspects dead in ensuing shootouts with authorities

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized over P81 million worth of illegal drugs in separate operations in Pasay and Paranaque over the weekend, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also killed in ensuing encounters with authorities were three individuals, alias “Domeng” and “Rey,” and Richard Gumander.

The PNP said Gumander was killed on West Service Road, Barangay Sun Valley around 11:25 p.m. of April 10.

Seized from him was P34 million worth of illegal drugs, the PNP said.

Alias “Domeng” and “Rey” were dead on the spot a day later, after police poseur buyers they shot at fired back at them in Merville, along C5 extension Barangay 201 at 3:10 a.m.

Seized from them were more or less one kilogram of suspected shabu, and six packs containing more or less six kilograms of the illegal drugs worth P47,600,000, the PNP said.

Also recovered were one vehicle, boodle money amounting to P 1,500,000, and 2 short firearms of unknown caliber with an inserted magazine.