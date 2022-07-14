PNP: Over P1 million worth of shabu seized in Iloilo buy-bust; 2 arrested

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized over P1 million worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation in Iloilo City, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also arrested in the operation in Jaroo on Tuesday, July 12, were Gian Paolo Riosa,39, and Sachiko Nakata, 33.

The PNP identified Riosa as a “high-value individual for illegal drugs.”

The PNP said 25 sachets of shabu worth P1,156,000 were seized during the operation.

“They have been monitored due to their widespread illegal drug transaction. Now, they will have to face the consequences of their actions in the court,” PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said.