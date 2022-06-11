PNP: Over P1 million worth of shabu seized in Cavite buy-bust; 4 arrested

(Eagle News)–Over P1 million worth of shabu were seized in a buy-bust operation in Cavite, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also nabbed during the operation in Barangay Datu Esmael in Dasmariñas were Samsia Dicampong, Sarabanon Untong, Asimah Untong, and Suwaib Mohammad.

The PNP said the eight sachets containing 170 grams of the illegal drugs were confiscated from the suspects.

The drugs have an estimated street value of P1,156,000, according to the PNP.

“We laud the unwavering efforts of the Southern Luzon police in our intensified campaign against illegal drugs and high-value drug personalities,” PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao said.

“Let us continue to perform our mandate within the bounds of the law,” he added.