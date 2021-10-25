PNP: Over 82,000 violators logged in Metro Manila since start of implementation of COVID-19 alert level 3

(Eagle News) — Over 82,000 violators were reported in Metro Manila since the implementation of the COVID-19 alert level 3 in the region.

According to the Philippine National Police, of the 82,191 total violators, 8,602 were reported on Sunday, Oct. 24.

From Oct. 16 to 24, a daily average of 9,162 violators was recorded, the PNP said.

Of the total number of violators, 60,573 violated the minimum public health standards and 21,159 violators violated the curfew imposed in the region.

A total of 459 who are not considered authorized persons outside residence were caught by police personnel outdoors.

According to the PNP, 55 percent of violators were warned, 38 percent were fined, and 8 percent faced other sanctions.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 3 until the end of the month.