PNP: Over 42,000 violators registered in Metro Manila since implementation of COVID-19 alert level 2

(Eagle News) — Over 42,000 people violated protocols in Metro Manila since the start of implementation of the COVID-19 alert level 2 in the region, Philippine National Police data showed.

According to the data, of the 44,667 reported since November 5, 7,931 were reported on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

A total of 42,080 violators, or an average of 8,416 daily, violated minimum public health standards.

Over 2000–or 2,587–meanwhile, were curfew violators, for an average of 517 daily.

According to the PNP data, 63 percent of the violators were warned, 34 percent were fined, while 3 percent faced other sanctions.

Under an alert level 2, establishments are allowed to operate with an indoor capacity of 50 percent and a 70 percent outdoor capacity.

The alert level 2 is expected to end on November 21.