PNP: Over 40,000 ECQ violators registered in NCR during first week of implementation

(Eagle News)–Over 40,000 individuals in Metro Manila violated community quarantine protocols and minimum health and safety standards in the first week of implementation of the enhanced community quarantine.

Citing statistical data from Joint Task Force (JTF) Covid Shield, PNP Chief Police General Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar said that from August 6 to 12, 40,314 violators were fined and warned in 34 Quarantine Control Points in Metro Manila.

“Since the start of the ECQ implementation in Metro Manila on August 6, your PNP has been accosting an average of 5,759 violators per day. At mas mataas pa kung isasama natin ang mga violators naman sa apat na katabing probinsya ng National Capital Region,” Eleazar said.

According to the data, that overall figure is 134,606 —or a daily average of 19,229 accosted violators in NCR Plus.

Meanwhile, the PNP tallied 2,398 non-Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APORs) violators in Metro Manila, averaging 343 per day.

Over 3,000, or 3,228 non-APOR violators—were sanctioned in NCR Plus averaging 539 per day.

“Let me reiterate then that the fight against the COVID-19 and all its variants is not only the government’s responsibility but is everybody’s obligation. Our first line of defense is to be mindful of our protection and that of our family’s,” he added.

In the Philippines, Eleazar said 231,856 violators in 1,243 QCPs nationwide were reported.

A total of 12,272 non-APOR violators was also recorded—averaging 1,733 per day.