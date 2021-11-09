PNP: Over 36,000 violators logged in Metro Manila since implementation of COVID-19 alert level 2

(Eagle News) — Over 36,000 people violated protocols in place in Metro Manila since a COVID-19 alert level 2 was imposed in Metro Manila on Nov. 5, Philippine National Police data showed on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

According to the data, of the total 36,736 violators, 9,261 were reported on Monday.

Of the total, 34,149 violated minimum public health standards while 2,587 were curfew violators.

The data showed 64 percent of the violators were given warnings, 34 percent were fined, while 3 percent faced other sanctions.

The government eased COVID-19 restrictions in Metro Manila from a COVID-19 alert level 3 on Nov. 5.

The COVID-19 alert level 2 is expected to be in effect until Nov. 21.

Under an Alert Level 2, establishments are allowed to operate at a 50 percent indoor capacity.