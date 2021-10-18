Metro

PNP: Over 19,000 violators reported in Metro Manila since implementation of COVID-19 alert level 3

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) — Over 19,000 violators have been reported in Metro Manila since the implementation of the COVID-19 alert level 3 in the region on Saturday, Oct. 16.

According to the Philippine National Police, of the 19014, 11,125 violators, in particular, were reported on Sunday.

Of that number, the PNP said 8,273  violated minimum public health standards in Metro Manila.

A total of 2,809 violated the curfew.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

The PNP said 57 percent of the total violators were given a warning while 36 percent were fined.

Eight percent, meanwhile, faced other sanctions.

Under a COVID-19 alert level 3,  specific establishments are allowed to operate at 30 percent indoor venue capacity  for fully vaccinated individuals.

A  50 percent outdoor venue capacity, meanwhile, is allowed.

All employees of the establishment, however, should be fully vaccinated.

 

Related Posts