PNP: Over 166,000 quarantine violators logged in NCR since start of implementation of COVID-19 alert level 3

(Eagle News) — Over 166,000 quarantine violators have been logged in Metro Manila since the start of implementation of the Alert Level 3 in the region.

According to the Philippine National Police, the 166,277 total was after 10,230 violators were reported on Monday.

Of the number, the PNP said 125,465 violated minimum public health standards.

For curfew, a total of 39,947 violators were reported in Metro Manila.

A total of 865 not considered authorized persons outside residence (APORs) were also caught outdoors.

The PNP said 59 percent of the violators were warned, 34 percent were fined, and 7 percent faced other sanctions.

Metro Manila is under an alert level 3 until November 14.

Under the alert level, some establishments will be allowed to operate at a 30 percent indoor venue capacity but only for fully vaccinated individuals.

A 50 percent outdoor venue capacity is allowed.

However, all employees of those establishments should be fully vaccinated.