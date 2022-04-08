PNP: Over 16,000 police personnel being trained in preparation for May 9 polls

(Eagle News) — Over 16,000 police personnel are undergoing training in preparation for their election duties in May, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, of the 16,820 uniformed personnel, 1,208 were Police Commissioned Officers (PCOs) while 15,612 were Police Non-Commissioned Officers (PNCOs).

The PNP said the police personnel underwent the Officers Senior Executive Course (OSEC), Officer’s Advance Course (OAC), Public Safety Basic Officer’s Course (PSOBC), among others.

“As you assume election duties, may you be reminded of the primordial goal of every police officer to always provide a professional, fast, efficient, and courteous response to a legitimate citizen’s request for police service or assistance,” PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos said.

“Let us always ensure that the judicious use of police authority shall be grounded on the respect for human dignity, transparency, integrity, accountability, rule of law, and democratic governance,” he added.

The local and national elections in the country are slated on May 9.