PNP: Over 113,000 violators logged since start of COVID-19 alert level 3 implementation in NCR

(Eagle News) — Over 113,000 quarantine violators were reported in Metro Manila since the implementation of the COVID-19 alert level 3 in the region.

According to the Philippine National Police, of the 113,602, 10,932 violators were reported on Wednesday.

A total of 84,819 violators violated minimum public health standards, while 28,171 violated the curfew imposed in Metro Manila.

Over 600, or 612, who are not authorized persons outside residence (APORs) were caught outdoors.

According to the PNP, 57 percent of the violators were warned, 36 percent were fined and 7 percent faced other sanctions.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 3 until the end of the month.

Under the alert level, some establishments are allowed to operate at 30 percent indoor venue capacity, but only for fully vaccinated individuals.

A 50 percent outdoor venue capacity is allowed.

The establishments’ employees, however, have to be fully vaccinated.