PNP: Over 1 million worth of shabu seized in Tondo buy-bust; 3 arrested

(Eagle News)–Over P1 million worth of shabu was seized in a buy-bust operation in Manila on Saturday, May 8.

The Philippine National Police said also arrested during the buy-bust operation in Barangay 124, Zone 10, Tondo were Anna Loivina de Leon, 38; Atilano Layosa Jr., 37; and Cristina Lim, 38.

Apart from the 150 grams of shabu worth P1,020,000 million, also recovered from the suspects were one 45 cal. pistol.

Criminal charges are slated to be filed against the three.

“Intensified anti-illegal drug operations will continue under my watch,” PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said.