PNP: No recent reports of COVID-19 deaths among police personnel

(Eagle News)–There have been no recent reports of additional COVID-19 deaths among police personnel, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, as of September 6, 6 p.m., the death toll then remains at 16.

Twenty-six additional cases brought the total to 4429.

Fifty more recoveries pushed the recovery total to 3107.

Suspect cases are at 3067, and probable cases at 757.

The police continue to man quarantine checkpoints amid the COVID-19 pandemic, making them one of the country’s frontliners.

Metro Manila is under a general community quarantine until the end of September.

Apart from Metro Manila, Bulacan and Batangas are retained as GCQ areas, where restrictions are further eased.

Tacloban and Bacolod join them as GCQ areas.

Iligan, on the other hand, is under a modified enhanced community quarantine.

The rest of the country is under a modified general community quarantine.