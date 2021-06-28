PNP: Mechanisms in place for a review of cases dismissed by courts

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police gave the assurance mechanisms are in place for a review of cases dismissed by courts, especially those related to illegal drugs.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar made the statement after local rapper Marlon Peroramas, known as Loonie, asked him to conduct an investigation on the police officers involved in the drug operation that resulted in his arrest in 2019.

Peroramas alleged the policemen involved in the case planted evidence.

His case was dismissed by the Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 64 due to their failure to follow the chain of custody rule.

“Ang panawagan n’ya na imbestigahan ang mga pulis na involved sa ginawang operasyon laban sa kanya ay kasama na sa isinasagawang pag-review ng Committee on Dismissed Drug Cases ng Southern Police District sa kanyang na-dismissed na kaso. At kung makitaan ng kumite na may pagkakamali ang mga pulis na iyon, makakaasa sya na mananagot ang kung sino man ang may kasalanan, (His call for a probe into the policemen involved in the operation against him falls under the review being conducted by the Committee on Dismissed Drug Cases of the Southern Police District. If we find the police committed lapses, he can be assured those who are to be blamed will be sanctioned),” Eleazar said.

He said should the committee find any irregularity, it will refer the case folder to the appropriate units concerned for the conduct of a pre-charge investigation.

“There are already existing policies to identify our strengths and immediately address our weaknesses in the performance of our mandate. At tinututukan natin ang lahat ng ito upang makatiyak kung nasusunod ba ito ng maayos (We are focusing on these to ensure they are being followed),” Eleazar said.