PNP logs 76 more COVID-19 cases; 78th COVID-19 death is 40-year-old policeman assigned in Camp Crame

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police on Sunday, July 18, reported 76 more COVID-19 cases as it reported its 78th COVID-19 fatality.

According to PNP data, the additional cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 29245.

Of these, 1312 were active.

Recoveries also rose to 27926, including the additional 79 recoveries.

The death toll is also now at 78, with its latest fatality a policeman assigned in Camp Crame.

According to the PNP Health Service’s report, the 40-year-old police staff sergeant died on July 15 due to pneumonia and acute respiratory failure secondary to COVID-19.

Only days before, on July 8, the PNP said he experienced mild COVID-19 symptoms and immediately underwent a swab test which yielded positive for the virus.

On July 12, he complained of difficulty in breathing and was immediately transferred to a nearby hospital.

“Ibayong pag-iingat pa rin ang ating paalala sa ating mga pulis at magpabakuna upang may dagdag proteksyon sa kanilang pamilya at sarili,” PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said.

The Department of Health has reported the Philippines’ first 11 local cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant, two of which are in Metro Manila.

The DOH has said the variant could be 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant first detected in the United Kingdom.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination is ongoing, with members of the A4 and A5 categories being inoculated.