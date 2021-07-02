PNP logs 75th COVID-19 fatality

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police registered its 75th COVID-19 fatality as the country continues to inoculate members of priority categories so far, including police personnel.

In a statement, the PNP said its latest COVID-19 death was a 48-year-old police lieutenant assigned in Southern Leyte.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said the police officer manifested flu-like symptoms on June 23 while undergoing community immersion for the Investigation Officers Basic Course (IOBC).

He was immediately brought to a nearby hospital and swabbed on June 27, which yielded COVID-19-positive.

Eleazar said his family had planned to transfer him to another hospital in Ormoc or Tacloban City, but all hospitals contacted were at full capacity.

On June 30, around 11 p.m., the patient was pronounced dead by his attending physician due to COVID-19 severe pneumonia.

“Nakausap na po natin ang hepe ng naturang pulis at ipinagbilin na tulungan ang kaniyang pamilya sa anumang kanilang pangangailangan (We talked to the chief of the said police officer and directed him to help his family in whatever they need),” Eleazar said.

Meanwhile, 103 more COVID-19 cases were reported among police personnel, pushing the PNP COVID-19 total to 28216.

Of these, the PNP said 1719 were active.

Over 100, or 112, more recoveries have been reported, pushing the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 26422.

According to the PNP, 18,04% of all PNP personnel have been vaccinated against COVID-19, with 39,477 receiving their first dose and 13,485 fully vaccinated, mostly personnel in frontline duties.