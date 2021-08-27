PNP logs 234 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 200 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

The Philippine National Police said the 234 additional cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 34,188.

Of these, 1851 are active.

Recoveries also climbed–now at 32234–with the addition of 264 recoveries.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll is now at 103 with the addition of one death.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said the police should be among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program as frontliners.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar has said over 40 percent of the police force was now fully vaccinated.