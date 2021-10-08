PNP logs 145 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional 145 cases pushed the total cases in the organization to 40,678.

Of these, 1,665 were active.

Recoveries rose to 38892 with the addition of 207 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll in the PNP is at 121, with no additional deaths reported.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said the police should be among the priorities in the country’s vaccination program.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first COVID-19 vaccine jab in June.