PNP logs 110th COVID-19 fatality; 229 additional COVID-19 infections reported among cops

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police reported on Wednesday, Sept. 15, its 110th fatality due to COVID-19, as it logged over 200 additional COVID-19 cases.

According to the PNP, its latest fatality was a 52-year-old policeman assigned in Western Visayas.

On September 9, the PNP said the policeman was rushed to a hospital in Iloilo City after experiencing difficulty in breathing.

On the same day, he succumbed due to cardiac arrest and pneumonia.

A post mortem examination and swab test done on the deceased cop yielded positive for Covid-19.

He had completed his second vaccination dose on August 3, the PNP said.

“I would like to extend the PNP’s sincerest condolences to the bereaved family and assure them that all benefits and assistance will be given,” PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said.

Meanwhile, the PNP said the 229 additional COVID-19 cases brought the PNP COVID-19 tally to 37,566.

Of this figure, the PNP said 2,685 were active cases.

Over 100, or 189 recoveries, were also reported, pushing the recovery total to 34,771.