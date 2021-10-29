PNP inaugurates new multi-purpose building, quarters for police personnel assigned in Camp Crame

(Eagle News) – -The Philippine National Police inaugurated on Friday, Oct. 29, a new multi-purpose building and quarters for rank officers assigned in Camp Crame.

PNP Deputy Chief for Administration, Police Lieutenant General Joselito Vera Cruz led the inauguration, which was also attended by Department of Public Works and Highways Acting Secretary Roger G. Mercado.

The PNP said the new building was in line with the facility development program of the organization.

“This project was initially started last 2016 but we were not able to secure a fund from DPWH to pursue it, but on 2017, DPWH included the PNPs Multi-purpose building amounting to Php298-million with its 2018 department budget”, Vera Cruz said.

He thanked the DPWH, saying this would boost the morale of every PNP personnel.

The new building is located in the PNP Training Service compound.