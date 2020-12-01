PNP implements reorganization involving 23 key positions

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police is implementing a reorganization involving 23 key positions in the Directorial Staff, Police Regional Offices, and National Support Units.

PNP Chief Police General Debold Sinas said the movement of the following officers in the organization was recommended by the Senior Officers’ Placement and Promotion Board following the vacancies created by seven senior officials who already applied for a non-duty status ahead of their retirement date.

These senior officials were:

1. PMGEN CELSO I PESTAÑO

2. PMGEN JONAS B CALLEJA

3. PBGEN MARIO N RARIZA Jr.

4. PBGEN JOY B RUNES

5. PBGEN RESTITO P GATERA

6. PBGEN EDGAR S MONSALV

7. PBGEN WILFREDO P CAYAT

The new designations effective December 1 are:

1. Deputy Director DIPO-SL- PBGEN JESUS D CAMBAY JR

2. Director, CPSM- PBGEN ALEXANDER J SAMPAGA

3. Acting Director for Plans- PBGEN WALTER E CASTILLEJOS

4. Acting Ex-O, DPL- PCOL ROMMEL FRANCISCO D MARBIL

5. DRDO, NCRPO- PBGEN ANTONIO C YARRA

6. DRDA, NCRPO- PBGEN FLORENCIO T ORTILLA

7. Deputy Director for Operations- PBGEN RONALDO E OLAY

8. Acting Comdt of Cadets, PNPA- PCOL ARCADIO A JAMORA JR

9. Acting DRDA, PRO4A- PCOL YSMAEL S YU

10. DD, QCPD- PBGEN DANILO P MACERIN

11. RD, PRO7- PBGEN RONNIE S MONTEJO

12. Actg Director, DICTM- PBGEN ALBERT IGNATIUS D FERRO

13. Director, CES- PBGEN CONRADO P GONGON JR

14. Acting Ex-O, DIPO-WM- PCOL JOSE S HIDALGO JR

15. DD, MPD- PBGEN LEO M FRANCISCO

16. RD, PRO6- PBGEN ROLANDO F MIRANDA

17. Deputy Director, DPL- PBGEN RENE P PAMUSPUSAN

18. Acting DRDA, PRO3- PCOL NARCISO D DOMINGO

19. Acting Ex-O, DIPO-NL- PCOL JUAN B ANONUEVO

20. Deputy Director, DHRDD- PBGEN HERMINIO S TADEO JR

21. Deputy Director DICTM- PBGEN ARMANDO S DE LEON

22. DD, NPD- PBGEN ELISEO DC CRUZ

23. RD, PRO9- PBGEN RONALDO GENARO E YLAGAN

Sinas said the placement and promotion of policemen was based “strictly on seniority, merit, ability to lead and familiarity with operations of their units.”