PNP implements reorganization involving 23 key positions

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police is implementing a reorganization involving 23 key positions in the Directorial Staff, Police Regional Offices, and National Support Units.
PNP Chief Police General Debold Sinas said the movement of the following officers in the organization was recommended by the Senior Officers’ Placement and Promotion Board following the vacancies created by seven senior officials who already applied for a non-duty status ahead of their retirement date.
These senior officials were:
1. PMGEN CELSO I PESTAÑO
2. PMGEN JONAS B CALLEJA
3. PBGEN MARIO N RARIZA Jr.
4. PBGEN JOY B RUNES
5. PBGEN RESTITO P GATERA
6. PBGEN EDGAR S MONSALV
7. PBGEN WILFREDO P CAYAT
The new designations effective December 1 are:
1. Deputy Director DIPO-SL- PBGEN JESUS D CAMBAY JR
2. Director, CPSM- PBGEN ALEXANDER J SAMPAGA
3. Acting Director for Plans- PBGEN WALTER E CASTILLEJOS
4. Acting Ex-O, DPL- PCOL ROMMEL FRANCISCO D MARBIL
5. DRDO, NCRPO- PBGEN ANTONIO C YARRA
6. DRDA, NCRPO- PBGEN FLORENCIO T ORTILLA
7. Deputy Director for Operations- PBGEN RONALDO E OLAY
8. Acting Comdt of Cadets, PNPA- PCOL ARCADIO A JAMORA JR
9. Acting DRDA, PRO4A- PCOL YSMAEL S YU
10. DD, QCPD- PBGEN DANILO P MACERIN
11. RD, PRO7- PBGEN RONNIE S MONTEJO
12. Actg Director, DICTM- PBGEN ALBERT IGNATIUS D FERRO
13. Director, CES- PBGEN CONRADO P GONGON JR
14. Acting Ex-O, DIPO-WM- PCOL JOSE S HIDALGO JR
15. DD, MPD- PBGEN LEO M FRANCISCO
16. RD, PRO6- PBGEN ROLANDO F MIRANDA
17. Deputy Director, DPL- PBGEN RENE P PAMUSPUSAN
18. Acting DRDA, PRO3- PCOL NARCISO D DOMINGO
19. Acting Ex-O, DIPO-NL- PCOL JUAN B ANONUEVO
20. Deputy Director, DHRDD- PBGEN HERMINIO S TADEO JR
21. Deputy Director DICTM- PBGEN ARMANDO S DE LEON
22. DD, NPD- PBGEN ELISEO DC CRUZ
23. RD, PRO9- PBGEN RONALDO GENARO E YLAGAN
Sinas said the placement and promotion of policemen was based “strictly on seniority, merit, ability to lead and familiarity with operations of their units.”