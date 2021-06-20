PNP: High-value drug suspect killed in Albay shootout with cops; P6.8 million worth of shabu seized

(Eagle News) –A “high-value” drug suspect was killed in a recent shootout with police in Albay, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also seized from Antonis Tupas were P6.8 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or one kilogram of shabu.

The PNP said Tupas was transacting with an undercover police operative in Barangay Quiringay when he sensed the police operation, drew his firearm and engaged policemen in the shootout.

Tupas was wounded and died while he was being rushed by policemen to a medical facility for treatment.

According to the PNP, Police Region Office 5 reports indicated that Tupas obtained his supply of illegal drugs from one “Malik,” who is at present committed at the New Bilibid Prison.

“I commend the PRO5 personnel for this successful operation. This shows the PNP remains relentless in our campaign against illegal drugs and we will not stop until all notorious drug personalities are caught,” PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said.

He said the PNP was already investigating how persons deprived of liberty or PDLs were still able to make illegal drug transactions while behind bars.

“We have a continuing coordination with other agencies, such as (the Bureau of Corrections) and (the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology), to put a stop to PDLs making further illegal transactions, particularly drugs, while in jail or prison. Inaalam po natin kung paanong kahit nakakulong ay patuloy pa din sila nakagagawa ng iligal,” he said.