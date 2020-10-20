PNP Gen. Jonvic Ramos passes away 7 months after Laguna chopper crash

(Eagle News) – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday, Oct. 20, said that Major General Jonvic Ramos, the former PNP director for comptrollership who was among those severely injured in a March 5 helicopter crash in Laguna, has passed away.

“The PNP is saddened by this news, in behalf of the CPNP PGen Cascolan, the Philippine National Police extends its condolences to the family and to PMA Sinagtala Class of 1986,” a PNP statement said.

Major Ramos died seven months after the helicopter crash incident in San Pedro City in Laguna on March 5.

Another police general who was also severely injured was PNP Director for Intelligence Major Gen. Mariel Magaway who is now reportedly recovering.

(with Mar Gabriel, Eagle News Service)