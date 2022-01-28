PNP: Focus crime incidents declined by 14% in 2021

(Eagle News) — Focus crime incidents declined by around 14 percent in 2021 from last year.

This is according to Philippine National Police Chief General Dionardo B. Carlos, who cited figures from the recent Crime Environment Report presented by the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM).

According to Carlos, from 43,696 incidents in 2020, crime incidents dipped 13.89% to only 37,626 or 6,070 less incidents.

The same report showed a single- and double-digit decline in all eight focus crimes between 2020 and 2021 with Physical Injury posting the biggest decline at 33.20%.

Homicide incidents dropped by 19.53%, and motorcycle theft by 15.29%.

Theft incidents posted the highest volume, but slid 5.26% further to 11,492 incidents in 2021 from 12,130 in 2020.

The PNP did not say what the figures were for the remaining five focus crimes.

According to the PNP, the drop was a reflection of a downtrend in the volume of focus crimes recorded in the Crime Information Reporting and Analysis System (CIRAS).

Carlos said overall, a 71.42% drop since 2016 has been observed.

He said this was the result of the Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO) early 2020 with Police Director General Archie Francisco F Gamboa at the helm of the PNP.

This thrust was continued throughout police administrations since then.

“What this crime trend indicates is the significant result of the continuity of implementation of the overall strategy and operational thrust on anti-criminality which the PNP is sustaining in the opening weeks of year 2022 under my watch,” Carlos said.