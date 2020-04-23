PNP eyeing opening of COVID-19 testing facility for cops by next week

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police is eyeing opening a COVID-19 testing facility.

PNP Chief Archie Gamboa said in a television interview the plan was to open it by next week.

“Medyo maliit lang ang capacity nito pero sinadya ko ito, ginastusan namin para sa mga kapulisan,” Gamboa said.

He said Research Institute for Tropical Medicine personnel will provide training to PNP medical officers on COVID-19 test procedures.

The PNP has so far 78 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Three deaths and 12 recoveries from the police ranks were also reported.