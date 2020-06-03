PNP expands Libreng Sakay program

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police now has 12 vehicles under its Libreng Sakay program for commuters in Metro Manila, which is under a general community quarantine.

In a statement, the PNP said a latest report from the Operations Management Division of the Police Community Affairs and Development Group said the 12 buses and troop carrier trucks were from the PNP Special Action Force and the Logistics Support Service.

The PNP said vehicles under its program are now plying four routes daily from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.:

Route 1: Camp Crame to Valenzuela via EDSA and vice versa

Route 2: Camp Crame to Bacoor, Cavite via EDSA and vice versa

Route 3: Crame to Bacoor, Cavite via Edsa/Parañaque Service Road and vice versa

Route 4: Crame to Valenzuela via Edsa and vice versa

The PNP said physical distancing is strictly observed during the loading and unloading of passengers.

Each vehicle allows passengers up to 50% of its load capacity.

Vehicles are also disinfected before and after every trip.

“For further inquiries on routes and schedules, dial PNP Helpline 16677,” the PNP said.

The PNP said the program, which has served 9264 passengers since March 19, was being replicated in other regions.