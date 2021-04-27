PNP destroys over 7,000 discarded firearms

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has destroyed over 7,000 discarded firearms.

PNP Chief Police General Debold M Sinas witnessed the “ceremonial demilitarization” of 7371 firearms on Monday, April 26, at the PNP Grandstand in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Under PNP Memorandum Circular No. 2017-017, the demilitarization of these firearms is an allowable method of disposal if such is already unsaleable and may pose a hazard to the public if not destroyed.

“This ceremonial disposal of defective firearms and ammunition demonstrates a clear method of proper procedure in destruction of unserviceable firearms, and discarded ordnance in order to avoid occurrence of any untoward incident that may place someone else’s life in danger or at high risk,” Sinas said.

Sinas said the procedure ensures that the weapons will not fall into the wrong hands and find its way into the arsenal of criminal and terrorist groups.

“Let us continue to maintain the over-all logistical readiness with appropriate planning, programming, coordination and supervision of all logistical resources to include the assessment and regular monitoring of our Move, Shoot, Investigate and Communicate capability,” Sinas said.