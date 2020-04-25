PNP creates group for drafting of GCQ, ECQ measures

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police on Saturday, April 25, announced the creation of a top-level study group that will draft the measures for the implementation of the general community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine in selected areas.

According to PNP Chief Archie Gamboa, Lieutenant General Cesar Hawthorne Binag, PNP Chief of the Directorial Staff Police, will head the group.

He said the group will prepare a memorandum circular that will include police operations and administration measures.

PNP courses of action in areas to be placed under GCQ will also be drafted.

“In the succeeding days onward the extension of ECQ until May 15th, we can expect better and seamless cohesion among operations of PNP frontline and back-end support units toward the accomplishment of the mission given by the National government,” Gamboa said.

“We cannot afford to fail because many lives are at stake. I expect everyone to cooperate and support each other in this massive undertaking,” he added.

PNP support

In a related development, Gamboa expressed support for the Executive Department for the delivery of aid and cash assistance to marginalized sectors despite threats from Communist rebels.

He also expressed support for the option to place certain areas or the entire country under a direct military control “if only to ensure that the government aid program for the poor and needy will not be derailed by CPP-NPA-NDF (Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front).”

He said the police was ready to coordinate with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, local government units and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in ensuring the safety of government aid workers.