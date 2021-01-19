PNP COVID-19 total climbs to 9,595 with addition of 70 cases

(Eagle News) — Seventy more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

The Philippine National Police said the additional cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 9595.

Of these, 480 were active.

Twenty-five more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19, according to the latest PNP data, pushing the PNP recovery total to 9087.

No additional death was reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 28.

Policemen are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has said uniformed personnel, including policemen, were priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program.

The Food and Drug Administration has so far issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine, with other EUAs underway.

The government has said it was targeting COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.