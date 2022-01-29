PNP COVID-19 tally now at 47,994

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases among police personnel rose to 47,994.

According to the Philippine National Police, this was after 132 more cases were reported.

Of the total cases, 1693 were active.

Over 300–or 301–more COVID-19 recoveries were reported among police personnel, resulting in an increase in PNP COVID19 recoveries to 46175.

No additional deaths were reported.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll, therefore, remains at 126.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said uniformed personnel, including policemen, should be among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

As of December last year, only 965 or 0.43% of the entire police force, remain unvaccinated.