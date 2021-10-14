PNP COVID-19 tally breaches 41,000 mark

(Eagle News) — Ninety-seven more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

The Philippine National Police said the additional data pushed the total COVID-19 cases in the PNP to 41,089.

Of these, 1073 are active.

The PNP said recoveries are now at 39894 with the addition of 139 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll among police personnel remains at 122 with no additional deaths reported.

The police are among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

Earlier, the PNP said over 50 percent of the force was fully vaccinated.