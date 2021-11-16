PNP COVID-19 tally at 42,118

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases among police personnel rose to 42,118, Philippine National Police data showed on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

According to the PNP, this was after 29 more cases were reported.

Of the total PNP COVID-19 cases, 167 are active.

COVID-19 recoveries among police personnel are at 41826, with the addition of 36 recoveries.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll is at 125, with no additional COVID-19 deaths reported.

Around 3,000 policemen remain unvaccinated for COVID-19, the PNP has said.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2.