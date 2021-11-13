PNP COVID-19 tally at 42,077

(Eagle News) — The number of detected COVID-19 cases in the police force has risen to 42077.

This was after 14 cases were added to the total, according to PNP data released on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The PNP data said of the total cases, 187 are active.

Recoveries are at 41765 with the addition of 37 recoveries.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll is at 125, with no additional deaths reported.

The PNP has said a little over 1 percent of the police force was not yet vaccinated against COVID-19.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said the police should be among the priorities in the country’s vaccination program, noting their frontliner status.