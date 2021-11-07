PNP COVID-19 tally at 42,017

(Eagle News) — Fifteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

Data on Sunday, Nov. 7, showed the additional cases pushed the total PNP COVID-19 cases to 42,017 cases.

Of these, 319 are active.

Recoveries rose to 41,575 with the addition of 34 recoveries.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll is at 123, with no additional deaths reported.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PNP has said over 50 percent of the police force was fully vaccinated.