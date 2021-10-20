PNP COVID-19 tally at 41,398

(Eagle News) — Sixty-one more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

According to recent Philippine National Police data, the additional cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 41,398.

Of these, 848 were active.

PNP COVID-19 recoveries are at 40,427, with the addition of 62 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll among police personnel remains 123 with no additional deaths reported.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar has said over 80 percent of the police force was fully vaccinated.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said uniformed personnel should be among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program since they are among the Philippines’ frontliners amid the pandemic.