PNP COVID-19 recoveries breach 10,000 mark

(Eagle News) — The number of COVID-19 recoveries among police personnel breached the 10,000 mark after 52 more recoveries were reported.
According to latest Philippine National Police data, the COVID-19 recovery tally now stands at 10,040.
Twenty-four additional cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 cases to 10558.
Of these, 488 were active.
No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 30.
Uniformed personnel, including policemen, are among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program slated to start this year.
The government has said COVID-19 vaccine rollout was expected to start this month.
So far, the Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.