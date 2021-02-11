PNP COVID-19 recoveries breach 10,000 mark

(Eagle News) — The number of COVID-19 recoveries among police personnel breached the 10,000 mark after 52 more recoveries were reported.

According to latest Philippine National Police data, the COVID-19 recovery tally now stands at 10,040.

Twenty-four additional cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 cases to 10558.

Of these, 488 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 30.

Uniformed personnel, including policemen, are among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program slated to start this year.

The government has said COVID-19 vaccine rollout was expected to start this month.

So far, the Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.