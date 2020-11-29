PNP COVID-19 recoveries at 7,669 after 32 more recover

(Eagle News) — Thirty-two more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the recovery total rose to 7669.

Thirty-one more additional cases pushed the total to 8075.

Of these, 380 were active.

There was no additional death reported, which means the death toll remains at 26.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PNP has said all policemen on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine were entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.