PNP COVID-19 cases rise to 42,210

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases among police personnel rose to 42,210 after the Philippine National Police reported two more additional cases.

According to the PNP, of the cases, 35 were active.

Recoveries rose to 42,050, with the additional four recoveries.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 125.

The PNP has said over 1,000 policemen remain unvaccinated for COVID-19.

It said all unvaccinated people would be required to submit an RT-PCR test that yields negative results after every two weeks until they are vaccinated.

The Philippines is on the lookout for the Omicron variant, which a Philippine Genome Center official said could already be in the Philippines but remains undetected.