PNP COVID-19 cases reach 815; 390 recover

(Eagle News)–The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippine National Police has risen to 815.

The PNP said the data was as of Friday, July 3, 6 p.m.

Nine deaths and 390 recoveries were recorded.

Over 700, or 731 are suspected cases, while 1265 are suspected cases.

At least three policemen in Central Visayas have died due to the virus.

Authorities have said Cebu was the new epicenter of the virus.

President Rodrigo Duterte has sent Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu to oversee the COVID-19 response there.

At least 12 Cebu barangays have been placed under strict lockdown.

The Philippines has over 40,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.