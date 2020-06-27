PNP COVID-19 cases reach 632; recoveries climb to 334

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the Philippine National Police has reached 632.

The PNP said recoveries also rose to 334.

The death toll stands at nine.

Probable and suspected cases are at 648 and 949, respectively.

Earlier, PNP Chief Archie Gamboa condoled with the kin of a Cebu-based policemen who died due to the virus.

Prior to that, at least two policemen also assigned in the province died due to COVID-19.

President Rodrigo Duterte has sent Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu there to assess the COVID-19 response as the President lamented what he said was the slow response of Cebuanos to the crisis.