PNP COVID-19 cases reach 3,901

(Eagle News)–Over 100 additional COVID-19 cases were reported among police personnel on Friday night.

With the addition, the number of COVID-19 cases within the Philippine National Police rose to 3901 based on PNP data.

Seventy-eight additional recoveries were reported, bringing the total to 2707.

According to the PNP data, suspect cases were at 2962, and probable cases were at 660.

The Department of Health on Friday reported 3999 additional COVID-19 cases in the country, pushing the tally to over 209,000.