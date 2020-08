(Eagle News)–Over 100 COVID-19 cases were reported among police personnel in one day.

The Philippine National Police said as of Sunday, 6 p.m., the 104 additional cases brought the total to 3380.

An additional death was also reported, pushing the death toll to 16.

Over 2000, or 2479, have recovered.

Suspect cases reached 2688 while probable cases increased to 711.

The Department of Health has confirmed over 189,000 COVID-19 cases after reporting 2378 additional cases on Sunday.