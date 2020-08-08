PNP COVID-19 cases reach 2434

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the Philippine National Police has reached 2434.

The PNP said the data was as of Friday night.

Recoveries rose to 1479, while deaths have reached 12.

Suspect cases reached 2592.

Probable cases are at 878.

The Department of Health on Friday reported a total of 122754 cases in the country, with 3379 newly-announced ones.

On Thursday, the Philippines took the top spot in the list of countries in the Southeast Asian region with the most COVID19 cases, overtaking Indonesia.