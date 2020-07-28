PNP COVID-19 cases reach 2048

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the Philippine National Police has breached the 2000 mark.

The PNP said as of today, 6 p.m., COVID-19 cases in their ranks have reached 2048.

Ten deaths have so far been reported, while 730 have recovered.

The PNP said suspected cases are at 2464.

Probable cases have reached 809.

Policemen in the country are frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they continue to man checkpoints and are deployed on streets to ensure that quarantine rules and health protocols are followed.

PNP Chief Archie Gamboa has said the organization has put in place protective measures–the distribution of personal protective equipment, for instance– for the safety of its personnel.