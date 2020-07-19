PNP COVID-19 cases reach 1492

(Eagle News)–The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippine National Police has reached 1492.

The PNP said the 1492 cases were as of Saturday, 6 p.m.

Over 500, or 586 policemen, have recovered.

Nine deaths were recorded.

Over 1000, or 1506, are suspected cases, while 740 are probable cases.

At least three Cebu policemen have died due to COVID-19.

President Rodrigo Duterte had lamented what he said was the slow response of Cebuanos to the pandemic, and sent Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu there so he could oversee the COVID-19 response.

So far, most of the daily COVID-19 cases come from Metro Manila.

The Palace has warned Metro Manila would return to a modified enhanced community quarantine if in two weeks, COVID-19 transmission would not slow down.