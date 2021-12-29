PNP COVID-19 cases climb to 42,257

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police on Tuesday, Dec. 29, reported eight more COVID-19 cases among police personnel.

This is the first time the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the police force almost reached the double-digit mark.

In recent weeks, the PNP has been reporting from zero to two additional cases.

According to the PNP, with the additional eight cases, the PNP COVID-19 tally is now at 42257.

Of these, 22 are active.

No additional deaths nor recoveries were reported, which means the tally remains at 125 and 42110, respectively.

The Department of Health has urged the public to “remain cautious” against COVID-19 amid the increase in COVID-19 cases “nationally” and the Omicron threat.