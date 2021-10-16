PNP COVID-19 cases climb to 41,201

(Eagle News) — Fifty-eight more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

The Philippine National Police said the additional cases pushed the total PNP COVID-19 cases to 41201.

Of these, 941 are active.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said among the active cases, 176 or 18.7 percent are in Metro Manila while 765 or 81.3 percent are in regions outside Metro Manila.

Of the active cases, 679 active are in non-PNP isolation facilities, 239 are in PNP-operated facilities while 23 are in non-PNP hospitals.

PNP COVID-19 recoveries rose to 40138, with the addition of 139 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll in the police force is at 122, with no additional death reported.

According to the PNP, so far, 85.6 percent of the 222,000-strong PNP are fully vaccinated.