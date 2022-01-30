PNP COVID-19 cases breach 48,000 mark

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases among police personnel have breached the 48,000 mark.

According to the Philippine National Police, this was after the 111 more COVID-19 cases have been reported.

Of the total cases, 1597 were active.

Over 200, or 207, more have recovered, pushing the total PNP COVID-19 recovery to 46,363.

According to the PNP, no additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 126.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said uniformed personnel should be among the priorities in the country’s vaccination program against COVID-19.

According to the PNP, as of December 2021, less than 1 percent of the entire police force remains unvaccinated.

Health authorities have said that while the COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t prevent one from contracting the COVID-19 virus, it can help prevent severe cases and deaths resulting from COVID-19.