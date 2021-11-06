PNP COVID-19 cases breach 42,000 mark

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases among police personnel have breached the 42,000 mark, Philippine National Police data showed on Saturday, Nov. 6.

According to the data, the 42,003 total was after 25 more cases were reported.

Of the total cases, the PNP said 338 are active.

Twenty-three additional recoveries pushed the total PNP recoveries to 41542.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 123.

The police force has said over 50 percent are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.